Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $249,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ITW traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $257.72. 162,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.85. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.43 and a 1 year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.