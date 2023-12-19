SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,673 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

