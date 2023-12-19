MKT Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MKT Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,662,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,991 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

