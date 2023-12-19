General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $125.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.26 and a 200-day moving average of $112.37. General Electric has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $125.98. The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

