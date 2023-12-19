Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after buying an additional 274,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,842,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,187,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

