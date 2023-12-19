Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1,231.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $329.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.52. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.95.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

