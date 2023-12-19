Independent Wealth Network Inc. Reduces Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

ARKK stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

