The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,357 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 0.8% of 626 Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $1,145,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2,515.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 42,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 40,728 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Boeing by 36.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $261.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $265.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

