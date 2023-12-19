CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $263.12 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $265.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.50 and its 200-day moving average is $213.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

