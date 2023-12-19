Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share.

Accenture Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $341.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.83. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $346.96.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 28,480.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

