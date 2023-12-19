1,056 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $147.32. 1,034,632 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

