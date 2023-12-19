Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 5,487 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

MTB traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.07 and its 200-day moving average is $126.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.13.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

