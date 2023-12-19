Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 34.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $238.90 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.98 and its 200-day moving average is $249.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

