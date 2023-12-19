Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.26. 663,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

