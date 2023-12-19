Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $170.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $170.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.