SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,098 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 342,972 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,310,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.56. The stock had a trading volume of 354,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,413. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.81 and its 200 day moving average is $119.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

