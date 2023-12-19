iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by WealthOne LLC

WealthOne LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,103 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of WealthOne LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 428,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,502. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

