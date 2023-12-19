Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after buying an additional 696,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.09. 1,353,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,763,434. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

