Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,342 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 267,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

