Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Trading Up 0.5 %

RTX opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

