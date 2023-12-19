First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 44 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 783.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $6.32 on Tuesday, reaching $389.08. 190,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.99. The company has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.