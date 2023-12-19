Constitution Capital LLC Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Constitution Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.9% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $254.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,287 shares of company stock worth $14,370,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

