Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $424.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $398.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $426.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.75.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,776 shares of company stock worth $199,234,911 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

