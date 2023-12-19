Perkins Coie Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 316,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

