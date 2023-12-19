Insight Folios Inc Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Insight Folios Inc lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,573 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

