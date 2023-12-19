First International Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

First International Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lennar were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.43 and a 200 day moving average of $120.81. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $88.42 and a 1-year high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.35.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

