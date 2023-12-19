Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.17. 1,053,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,819. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2164 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

