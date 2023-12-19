SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 787 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after acquiring an additional 462,016 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.39 and a 200 day moving average of $163.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.