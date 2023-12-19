iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Decreased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,383,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,330 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,945. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $39.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

