Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,424 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 20,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 442,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,021. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $19.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

