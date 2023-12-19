Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PWR stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,626. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $218.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.66. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

