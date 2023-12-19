Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of LYB traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $96.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $94.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

