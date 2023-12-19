Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,923,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,363,000 after acquiring an additional 488,392 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,455,000 after purchasing an additional 246,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

ES stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.01. The stock had a trading volume of 653,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,780. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Evercore ISI lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.