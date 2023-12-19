Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,382 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYEM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,375,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,534,000 after buying an additional 66,787 shares during the period.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:HYEM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,049. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

