Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

MLPX stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $999.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.