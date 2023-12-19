MKT Advisors LLC Has $198,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

MKT Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

ARCC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.71. 1,336,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

