Independent Wealth Network Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

USMV opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

