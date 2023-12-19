626 Financial LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

626 Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.6% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

ADBE stock opened at $602.64 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $581.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

