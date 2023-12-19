Stifel Nicolaus Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $591.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $494.00 to $591.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s previous close.

URI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.08.

NYSE URI traded up $12.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $580.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $581.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.49.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in United Rentals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in United Rentals by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,473,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

