Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 3,793 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,553 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 4.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $38,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $91.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,608. The stock has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average is $87.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

