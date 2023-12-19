Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 289 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE VLO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.49. 817,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,170. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

