ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,754 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 68,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 100,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,356,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,205,221. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

