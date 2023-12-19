Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,054,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Prologis by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD opened at $132.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.72. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

