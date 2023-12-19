Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company
In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE BDX traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $239.79. 332,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,958. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32.
Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.
