Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BDX traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $239.79. 332,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,958. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.