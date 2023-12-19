Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,169 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 901.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.68. 426,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

