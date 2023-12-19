Sageworth Trust Co Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,270 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,964,000 after acquiring an additional 559,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $110.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.77.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.