Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:EFR opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 26,226 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

