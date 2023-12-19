Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.14. 501,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,195. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

