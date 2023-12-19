First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys 224 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Mills were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,559,000 after buying an additional 279,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,986,000 after purchasing an additional 216,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,334,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 798,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average is $69.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

