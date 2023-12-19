Fortress Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,173. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $216.20 and a 12-month high of $273.99.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

